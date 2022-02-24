Eaton Vance Management Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 239.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $75.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.92. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

