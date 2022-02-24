Eaton Vance Management Invests $85,000 in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $155,533,000. Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $268,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th.

SONY opened at $101.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.28. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The company has a market capitalization of $123.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

