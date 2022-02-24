Eaton Vance Management Invests $48,000 in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 22,534 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

NYSE SUM opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.25. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average is $35.83.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

