Eaton Vance Management Has $109,000 Position in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in United Insurance were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Insurance by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 34,010 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in United Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in United Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in United Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 30.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 17,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UIHC stock opened at $3.56 on Thursday. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07.

In other United Insurance news, Director Patrick Maroney purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,325.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory C. Branch purchased 5,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $25,761.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 27,912 shares of company stock valued at $122,109. Corporate insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

