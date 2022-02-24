Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 357.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.17.

NYSE:EMN opened at $119.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.55.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.