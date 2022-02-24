Eastman Chemical Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

Eastman Chemical has increased its dividend by 23.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Eastman Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eastman Chemical to earn $10.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $119.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,081,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,819,000 after acquiring an additional 18,405 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 496.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.17.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

