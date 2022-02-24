Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 22,000 Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,585,000 after acquiring an additional 249,736 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 76.8% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,339,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after buying an additional 582,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 49.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,279,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after buying an additional 425,627 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 2.0% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,104,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after buying an additional 21,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at $9,770,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

NASDAQ:SNRH opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.