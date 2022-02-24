Easterly Investment Partners LLC Makes New $172,000 Investment in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CommScope by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CommScope by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,087,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after purchasing an additional 32,728 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in CommScope by 222.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CommScope by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 343,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 154,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CommScope by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 63,504 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CommScope stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

