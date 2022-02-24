Easterly Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,742 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,334,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 810,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,563,000 after buying an additional 18,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $789,000. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSX opened at $83.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

