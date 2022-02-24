Easterly Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 11,694 Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 326.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000.
In related news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 1,494,201 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $6,200,934.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Finance Of America Companies stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.
Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.
