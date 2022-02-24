Easterly Investment Partners LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TZPS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 97,001 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,505,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,212,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 117,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 66,940 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZPS opened at $9.74 on Thursday. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

