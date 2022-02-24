East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Stock Price Down 1.1%

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 164,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 177,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46.

About East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY)

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

