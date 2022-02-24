Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Eagle Point Credit in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the investment management company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eagle Point Credit’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.
Shares of ECC opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08.
In related news, insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 28,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $402,829.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 679,142 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,877 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.40%.
Eagle Point Credit Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eagle Point Credit (ECC)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.