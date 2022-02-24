E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €13.70 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.57) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.77) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.20) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.26 ($13.94).

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €11.96 ($13.59) on Wednesday. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.27). The company’s 50 day moving average is €12.09 and its 200 day moving average is €11.36.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

