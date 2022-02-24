Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Price Target Cut to C$65.00

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DYNDF. Raymond James upped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$63.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC upped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, upped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dye & Durham has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

DYNDF stock opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

