Dycom Industries (DY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Dycom Industries to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dycom Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DY traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.04. The company had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.17 and a beta of 1.55. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.61.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 22.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DY shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

