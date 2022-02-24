Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Plans $0.07 Dividend

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0656 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRETF opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $20.28.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRETF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.28.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

