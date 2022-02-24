Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Plans $0.07 Dividend

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0656 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRETF opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $20.28.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRETF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.28.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF)

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.