Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0656 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of DRETF opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $20.28.

A number of research firms have commented on DRETF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.28.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

