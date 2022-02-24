Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.66. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$48.62 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th.

