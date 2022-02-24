DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $25.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from $30.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in DraftKings by 666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in DraftKings by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DraftKings (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.