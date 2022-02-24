Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $59.34

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$59.34 and traded as high as C$64.92. Dollarama shares last traded at C$64.27, with a volume of 633,015 shares traded.

DOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Dollarama to a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC upped their price target on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$63.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$59.34. The firm has a market cap of C$19.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.11 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.5899999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.84%.

In other news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total transaction of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,581,552.12. Also, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.54, for a total value of C$351,241.80.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

