Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 135,631 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,175,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 135,631 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Clearwater Paper worth $45,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 19.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 50.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 109,975.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael John Murphy purchased 1,000 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $28,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLW opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average is $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $482.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.20. Clearwater Paper Co. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

