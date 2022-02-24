Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 9,417 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 269,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $43,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $100,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KNSL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.75.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $194.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.39 and a 200-day moving average of $192.45. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $245.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

