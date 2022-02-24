Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $42,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in HCI Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 14,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HCI Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HCI Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in HCI Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,298,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCI Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $54,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group stock opened at $60.45 on Thursday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.03 and a 52 week high of $139.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.67 million, a PE ratio of 97.50 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 258.06%.

HCI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.