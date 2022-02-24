Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $45.70 Million Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,009,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,470 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $45,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 371.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 41,396 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $25.09 on Thursday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average is $24.65.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNDR. Stephens boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.03.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $429,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,000 shares of company stock worth $1,795,670. Company insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

