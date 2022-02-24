Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 2,218 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 662,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $43,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Trust Co of Kansas bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $247,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $102,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,385 shares of company stock worth $762,289. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $77.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 4.07. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.27.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.