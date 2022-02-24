Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Price Target Cut to $275.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group to $275.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dillard’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a sell rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $203.75.

DDS opened at $227.01 on Wednesday. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $77.61 and a fifty-two week high of $416.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.68 and a 200-day moving average of $242.48.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $16.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.43 by $5.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.22%. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 11.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

