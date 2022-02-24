Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Target Price to $16.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen cut Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Shares of VRT opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average is $24.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv (Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.