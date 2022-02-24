Desjardins Weighs in on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Monday, February 21st. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 16th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$48.62 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th.

