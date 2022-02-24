DerivaDAO (DDX) Price Down 16.2% Over Last Week

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 24th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for $2.10 or 0.00005961 BTC on major exchanges. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $54.91 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00041054 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,359.12 or 0.06682999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,281.07 or 0.99945629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00042986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00048491 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

