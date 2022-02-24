DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 262,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,595,000 after purchasing an additional 159,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $55.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.33. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.16%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 20,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

