Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:DH traded up $2.24 on Thursday, hitting $21.89. 1,507,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,177. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.85. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

DH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

