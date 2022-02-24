Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $288.45

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $288.45 and last traded at $289.02, with a volume of 5398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $296.26.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DECK. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.55.

The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $326.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.09.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $912,873.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $9,005,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $1,729,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $1,275,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 9.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 88.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,047,000 after buying an additional 24,592 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

