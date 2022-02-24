Davis Select International ETF (NYSEARCA:DINT) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Davis Select International ETF (NYSEARCA:DINT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.45 and last traded at $18.50. Approximately 8,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 107,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.00.

