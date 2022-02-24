Darktrace (LON:DARK) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.60) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 473 ($6.43) price target on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Darktrace alerts:

Shares of LON DARK opened at GBX 341.40 ($4.64) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -16.38. Darktrace has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,003 ($13.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 395.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 563.53.

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.