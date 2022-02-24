Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $153,000 Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,047,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 50,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in YETI by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in YETI by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 47,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on YETI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.72.

YETI stock opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.28. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.94 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

