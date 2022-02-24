Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Middleby by 410.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $171.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $136.82 and a 1-year high of $201.34. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.65.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.08. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Middleby’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

