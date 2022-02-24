Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at $2,017,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 36.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 79.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $49.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.30. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RRR shares. Bank of America lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie lowered Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

