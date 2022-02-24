Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 301.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter worth $51,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter worth $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 218.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $108,752.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,350 shares of company stock worth $233,444. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $37.42 on Thursday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The company has a market cap of $318.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.39.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTRN shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.25.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

