Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $194,000 in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 75.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,573,000 after buying an additional 340,905 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 50.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVNS shares. TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $31.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.13. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.33 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

