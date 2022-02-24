Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $290.93 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.28 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.79.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,315 shares of company stock valued at $23,085,155 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.32.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

