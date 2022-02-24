Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Copa in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Copa during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Copa during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Copa during the third quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Copa by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.89.

NYSE:CPA opened at $87.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.10. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $97.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.93. Copa had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

