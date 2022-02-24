Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €54.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €54.00 ($61.36) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €59.58 ($67.70).

Get Danone alerts:

EPA BN opened at €56.69 ($64.42) on Tuesday. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($70.31) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($81.97). The company’s 50 day moving average is €55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is €57.52.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.