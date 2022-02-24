Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €51.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BN. Barclays set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on Danone in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($61.36) price target on Danone in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on Danone in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($61.36) price objective on Danone in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €59.58 ($67.70).

EPA BN opened at €56.69 ($64.42) on Wednesday. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($70.31) and a one year high of €72.13 ($81.97). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €55.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €57.52.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

