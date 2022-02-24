DA Davidson Upgrades Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to Buy

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $82.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.72% from the stock’s current price.

BCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $64.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.83. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.78. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $85.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,317,000 after purchasing an additional 96,081 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,289,000 after purchasing an additional 68,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

