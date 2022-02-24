DA Davidson Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LPX. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.60.

LPX opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.97. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.74 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.10%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,930 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $850,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

