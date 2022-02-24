CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $101.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.88.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $89.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 428.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $90.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.94.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 990.48%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

