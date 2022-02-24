Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYRN opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.26. Cyren has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Cyren by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 97,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 37,160 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cyren in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cyren during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyren in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cyren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-based security solutions. Its products include web and electronic mail security, cyber intelligence suite, malware attack detection, mobile security, uniform resource locator filtering, phishing intelligence feed, and anti-spam. The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

