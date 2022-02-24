Cybin (CLXPF) and The Competition Critical Survey

Cybin (OTCMKTS: CLXPF – Get Rating) is one of 678 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Cybin to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Cybin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cybin and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cybin $680,000.00 -$24.42 million -4.00 Cybin Competitors $1.20 billion $48.04 million 7.41

Cybin’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cybin. Cybin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cybin and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cybin 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cybin Competitors 180 707 1003 20 2.45

Cybin presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 994.78%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 72.63%. Given Cybin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cybin is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Cybin and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cybin N/A N/A N/A Cybin Competitors 47.37% -21.75% 3.91%

Summary

Cybin rivals beat Cybin on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Cybin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cybin Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products. The Natures Journey segment focuses on non-psychedelic medical mushroom nutraceutical products. The company offers its products through various form factors, such as capsules, powders, and effervescent tablets. Cybin Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

