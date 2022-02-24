CyberMiles Price Tops $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. CyberMiles has a market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $278,276.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,213.58 or 0.99938843 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.47 or 0.00265278 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00062764 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00015637 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00022032 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

